Fort Bend ISD board adopts $952 million budget

At its regular meeting on June 26, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district’s operating budget of $767 million for the 2023-24 school year, which includes a $500 step increase for teachers.
The district's three budgets -general, debt service, and child nutrition- total $952 million.
The general operating budget maintains a 90-day fund balance reserve, which is required by board policy.
The board previously approved a resolution supporting the administration’s one-time retention and recruitment payments of $1,500 for teachers, $1,000 for non-teaching staff and $500 for part time employees. This means teachers will receive a total of $2,000 in the 2023-24 school year when the budget’s $500 step increase is factored in.
The supplemental retention payments will be included in existing staff’s September 15, 2023 paychecks. Newly hired staff will receive recruitment payments on November 30, 2023.
The budget could be amended if the Texas Legislature acts to increase public school funding during a special session. Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet called for one that focuses on education.
“We continue to reach out to our state lawmakers requesting support for public education,” Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said in a press release. “To date, no actions have been taken to increase the basic amount allocated per child, address inflation, new safety mandates, or pay increases for teachers and staff -despite an unprecedented $34 billion in surplus funds at the state level. We are watching carefully in hopes that we can bring an amended budget to our Board of Trustees addressing these needs and additional salary increases.”
In addition to the general operating budget, the board also approved the budgets for the Debt Service and Child Nutrition funds.
The Debt Service amount for 2023-24 is $135 million to pay down the district’s debt.
The Child Nutrition budget is $50 million. There is no increase in the price of student meals in the 2023-24 school year.
