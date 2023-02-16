Fort Bend ISD board calls $1.2 billion bond election

Coming off a failed referendum in November that would have kept the then-tax rate in place, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees in a special meeting Thursday called a $1.2 billion bond referendum for the May 6 election.
The bond is designed to fund new construction as well as rebuild some campuses, as well as provide funding for long-deferred maintenance projects across the district.
The special meeting was held after the board postponed a vote on the bond at the end of a marathon meeting on Monday.
The district has not had a bond in five years, and as a result some of its 82 campuses are rated in “critical condition” due to outdated plumbing, roofing, electrical and HVAC systems, according to a FBISD news release.
“The board of trustees is mindful of its responsibility as stewards of taxpayer dollars, and it carefully considered the different bond options,” FBISD Board President Kristen Malone said in the release. “I am excited the board has taken the administration’s recommendation to bring a $1.2 billion bond to voters. This bond will fund rebuilding, renovations, and upgrades at schools across the district.”
Projects included in the bond are rebuilding older schools, constructing new campuses, and making major repairs at existing campuses, plus replacing older buses and adding a Smart Tag System to allow parents to track bus riders. The bond also includes IT systems and devices, campus security and a natatorium in the southeast area of the district.
“I am grateful to our board for taking action that will provide the voters with the opportunity to consider improvements to campuses, classrooms, playgrounds, technology and buses throughout the district,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said in the release.
Approval of the bond would result in an estimated impact of $2.50 per month on the average home valued at $300,000.
Homeowners who qualify and properly file for an exemption because of their age (65 and over) or a disability, may be granted an exemption that freezes the taxes on their residence homestead. For these homeowners, the approval of the bond will not result in an increase in taxes above the frozen amount.
The district said it will reach out regularly during the next few months to provide more details about the bond, educate residents and receive comments and questions.
“We learned that our community appreciates lots of information before they go to the polls,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “We intend to share bond details early and often using various communication methods between now and election day so that voters are informed when they cast their ballots.”
NOTE: This is a developing story. Details of the meeting will appear in next week's edition of the Fort Bend Star.
