At the end of a marathon regular meeting that ended past 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Fort Bend ISD board voted 6-1 to postpone voting on a proposed bond referendum until a special called meeting on Thursday at noon. The board faces a Friday deadline to approve a bond measure in order to get it on the May 6 ballot.
District officials, after taking advice from consultants, are recommending a $1.2 billion bond initiative for capital projects, including the construction of new schools and the rebuilding of others, as well as long-deferred maintenance of facilities throughout the district.
The $1.2 billion figure was one most board members were leaning toward in discussions during the meeting. three other possible proposals were also presented by administration officials. The most conservative, at $998.5 million, was rejected even by the two trustees who were most vocal about keeping the bond proposal under $1 billion, Judy Dae and David Hamilton.
Two higher scenarios at $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion, would include a new natatorium for the district and a new transportation facility.
Deputy Superintendent Steven Bassett and chief financial officer Bryan Guinn laid out in detail how each of the proposals would affect the district's income and savings tax rate, with the two lowest adding one cent, the third highest three cents, and the highest five cents. The current ad valorem tax rate of $1.1346 for maintenance and operations would remain unchanged.
Much discussion centered on the impact scenarios would have if the district were to have to use its fund balance to cover some costs, and how that might impact the district's stellar bond rating.
At the outset of the meeting, more than 30 people spoke in the open session, with the majority speaking on the other major piece of business of the meeting, the vote to alter the district's feeder pattern boundaries. That has been the subject of numerous meetings of the district's School Bond Oversight Committee since last fall.
Many parents, and a few students, voiced opposition to the scenarios presented for approval, particularly as it concerned busing students to new schools rather than the ones closest to their homes. Others expressed a need for equity across the entire district.
Some members of the SBOC also were critical of the process by which they were presented with various proposals, saying that it gave a false impression of consensus among the committee members.
Among those who spoke on behalf of the bond proposal were Jeffrey Willey, president and CEO of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman.
In their discussions, board members showed evident doubt about how much the SBOC process had gathered a broad enough cross-section of input from the public. Some seemed ready to postpone all three rezoning proposals until a special called meeting on February 27.
But Superintendent Christie Whitbeck urged the trustees to vote on the two least contentious proposals so that the administration can make plans based on them as soon as possible.
At the end of the meeting, following an executive session, the trustees voted 6-1 (with Danetta Williams the sole no vote) to approve updated attendance boundaries for the Travis High School, Austin High School, and Kempner High School feeder patterns' and to approve updated attendance boundaries to open Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School and to relieve Heritage Rose Elementary School.
The trustees voted 5-2 (with Hamilton and Angie Hanan voting against) to postpone the vote on a new attendance boundary to open Almeta Crawford High School and to update the Hightower High School attendance community to provide additional relief to Ridge Point High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.