Fort Bend ISD board rejects proposed student code of conduct

After a lengthy discussion, the Fort Bend ISD board last week overwhelmingly rejected a student code of conduct put forward by the administration, largely related to concerns that the proposed code did not sufficiently emphasis discipline in the classroom.
The proposed code of conduct included new language on classroom culture that the staff members of administration of Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said was not very different than what the district already had in place, but which many board members expressed doubt about in the July 24 meeting.
Notably, several board members had qualms over the concepts of "Positive Behavorial Interventions and Supports," or PBIS, "restorative practices" and "trauma-informed care," all of which proponents said were evidence-based approaches to improving discipline in schools but which critics maintain are insufficiently punitive to students who cause trouble.
Board members David Hamilton and Rick Garcia, considered the most conservative members of the board, were vocal about their concerns about the proposed policy, but they were joined in their opposition by most of the other members, including Shirley Rose-Gilliam, Ph.D., herself an administrator in Houston ISD. Although in earlier remarks she expressed support for the proposed policy, she said voted against in the end because she could see based on the discussion that it needed more work. Angie Hasan, M.Ed, cast the sole vote for the proposed code among the board members present.
During the discussion, many board members expressed dismay about the statistics on fighting, cursing, vaping and other problems that have become increasingly prevalent since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many said that the PBIS and trauma-informed care concepts don't do enough to disincentivize disruptive students from continuing those behaviors, and that more strict disciplinary measures were called for.
"Fort Bend ISD is not a day-care center, it's a place where we are training the future leaders of this county and of this country," Garcia said. He added that the district should take measures that would incentivize parents to become more involved in fostering discipline for their children.
Kwabena Mensha, Ed.D, the district's chief of schools, said that nothing in the proposed code was new to the district, but simply included language about practices that the district has had in place for some time. He said the code outlined options that teachers in the classroom could use before taking matters to an administrative level.
"It's about the environment you create before students enter the classroom," he said.
Another staff member said that the language also conformed to mandates from the Texas Legislature on how school districts should foster student discipline.
After the failed vote, Whitbeck asked that the board name a member who can work on developing a code that can be put in place before the school year begins on August 9.
