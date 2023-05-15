Fort Bend ISD board to canvass election results Monday

At a special meeting on Monday, May 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Fort Bend ISD board will canvass the results of the May 6 election, in which voters overwhelmingly approved all three items of the district's record $1.26 billion bond package.
Voters also reelected Position 1 Trustee Angie Hanan and Position 4 Trustee Dr. Shirley Rose-Gilliam, while electing Sonya Jones to the Position 5 seat, replacing incumbent Denetta Williams.
In a regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m., district staff will provide an update on the general, debt service, and child nutrition funds, as well as an update on school finance topics under consideration as part of the State of Texas 88th legislature, which will wrap up its regular session on May 29.
Both meetings will take place in the Board Room of the Fort Bend ISD Administration Building, 16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, and will also be livestreamed on the district website, fortbendisd.com, where the agendas can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.