Fort Bend ISD board to hold bond package workshop on May 22

At a special meeting on Monday, May 22, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will hold a workshop about the timeline for the record $1.26 billion bond referendum approved by voters on May 6.
The bond package will fund a broad range of upgrades, replacements and repairs district-wide to outdated structures and systems, including the rebuilding of Clements High School and Briargate and Mission Bend elementary schools, security upgrades, IT network improvements, new buses, and a third natatorium for students on the district's southeast side. The package also will fund new laptops, desktops and other computer devices for students and staff.
The workshop will be held from noon-2 p.m. in the boardroom of the Fort Bend ISD Administration Building, 16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land. Find more information at fortbendisd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.