Fort Bend ISD calls second tax rate election in two years

A year after failing in a voter-approved tax rate election, the Fort Bend ISD board is trying again after calling for a 4-cents-per-$100 increase in the ad valorum tax last week.
Citing the continuing uncertainty over whether the Texas Legislature will increase the basic allotment received by public school districts while also imposing new mandates like having armed security officers at every campus, FBISD officials made the case to the board over the past few weeks that a voter-approved tax rate election, or VATRE, was necessary this year.
In a highly polarizing election last November, voters rejected a proposition that would have kept the tax rate at its current level but allowed the district to make use of so-called "golden pennies" in its future budgets. District officials said the rejected VATRE would mean that the district would have to make drastic budget cuts, including then-proposed raises for teachers in a highly competitive job market.
Since then, the district has made good on that prediction, making deep budget cuts that have fallen heavily on the administrative side.
In May, voters overwhelmingly approved the district's $1.26 billion bond referendum, the largest in Fort Bend ISD's history. That feat, however, weighed on some board members' deliberations on whether to call for a tax rate increase or by how much, wondering if voters' appetite for approving more money for the district might wane.
District staff laid out several proposals for a VATRE, ranging from 2 to 5 cents per $100 valuation, and breaking down both the benefits those would bring to the district and the impact each woudl have for the average taxpayer.
Of particular concern to Superintendent Christie Whitbeck and her administration is increasing teachers' salaries, especially for new teachers, in a job market that is straining for new educators in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Fort Bend ISD, one of the largest districts in the state, ranks behind most of its peer districts in the Houston area for teacher salaries, the adminstrators said.
During the August 24 meeting, Position 7 board member David Hamilton, one of the most fiscally conservative members of the board, moved to call for a 4-cent increase. Position 1 member Angie Hanan strenuously called for a 5-cent increase, saying the district could no longer afford to not increase salaries and maintain a high level of education for its students.
After much discussion, board members mostly settled on a 4-cent increase. But Position 6 member Kristen Davison Malone, expressing some misgivings about whether the bond could pass voter muster without a unified consensus among the board members, added an amendment that called for a special meeting for the members to thrash out how the VATRE money would be spent if passed.
That meeting was held Friday night, but because a decision item was not properly posted, no vote could be taken. Another meeting was to be scheduled, after the Fort Bend Star's print deadline.
