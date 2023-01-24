In a press release, Fort Bend County ISD said it is actively monitoring weather conditions in the area and intends to follow its normal dismissal schedules today.
However, due to a tornado watch that extends into the evening, FBISD is cancelling all afterschool activities, including athletic events, practices, meetings, etc.
The Extended Day Program will operate normally.
"We advise parents, guardians, and families to make every effort to meet bus riders during regular drop-off times this afternoon at their bus stops and to arrange to pick-up students who normally walk home, since rain may persist after dismissal." the district states.
"All varsity soccer and basketball games have been rescheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the same locations. The JV swim and dive meet is postponed until tomorrow as well. Please check with the coaches to find out the new time for that event," it states.
