Fort Bend ISD candidates forum to be held April 12

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host a candidates forum for the Fort Bend ISD 2023 Trustee General Election on April 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. This event will at the Chamber offices, 445 Commerce Green Blvd.
All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum, which will by moderated by Christopher Breaux. The candidates are: Position 1: Angie Hanan and Oscar Saenz, Position 4: Cheryl Anne Buford and Shirley Rose-Gilliam, and Position 5: Rolly U. DeMeza, Allison Drew, Angel Hicks, Sonya Jones and Denetta R. Williams.
Early voting will be April 24, 2023 – May 2, 2023. Election Day is scheduled for May 6, 2023.
Event registration is open. This event is complimentary to the public. Individuals can RSVP to this event by clicking here. Details of can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or by contacting Karem Garcia at 281-566-2163 or karem@fortbendcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.