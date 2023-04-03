Two Fort Bend ISD educators have received national recognition for their work in science education, according to a FBISD news release.
Crockett Middle School STEM Teacher Richard Embrick and the Dean of Instruction for Hightower High School’s P-TECH Health Science Program Dr. Sharon Delesbore were recently recognized by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) during the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta in March.
Embrick and Delesbore received the Urban Shell Educator Development Award, which recognizes science teachers who are part of underrepresented ethnic groups in the field.
"Congratulations to all the outstanding NSTA award winners,” NTSA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin said in the release. “Our teacher awards are one of the highest honors any educator can receive. Each one of them is an exemplary role model for their colleagues and an inspiration for their students.”
Embrick has been teaching for 14 years. He previously received the National NTSA Shell Science Teaching award in 2018.
Delosbore has worked in education for 27 years and as an administrator in middle and high school for the past 15 years. She is an advocate for science education, having received her doctoral endorsement from Kingbridge University through her work with NSTA and the National Science Foundation. She is a product of Fort Bend ISD, having attended Ridgemont Elementary, Missouri City Middle School and Willowridge High School.
The NSTA awards program honors K–12 teachers, principals, professors and other science education professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education.
