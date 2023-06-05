Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department to hold job fair June 8

The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department is hosting a job fair for incoming seniors interested in pursuing a career working with children on Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m.-noon The event will take place at the Extended Learning Department located at 550 Julie Rivers Drive, Suite 200, Sugar Land, 77478.
Student assistants will have the opportunity to work with students before and after school, helping with homework, projects and STEM activities.
Interested students should can learn more and apply here.
