Fort Bend ISD holding hiring event on May 31

Registration is now open for Fort Bend ISD’s “Grand Slam” hiring event, scheduled for May 31, 2023, at Clements High School (4200 Elkins Road, Sugar Land, 77479). Pre-registering is recommended, but the district will accept walk-in registrants.
Campus representatives and hiring managers will be present to meet with candidates during the event, which will be held from 4 – 6 p.m.
During the May 31 event, Fort Bend ISD will be specifically seeking:
- General Education and Special Education Teachers
- Instructional and Special Education Aides
- Support Services staff (Child Nutrition, Extended Learning, Transportation, Facilities and Crossing Guards)
Candidates are invited to learn more and register for the event at www.fortbendisd.com/careers.
Note: While the May 31 event is targeted to the instructional and support positions noted above, FBISD encourages all job seekers to view all available positions at www.fortbendisd.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.