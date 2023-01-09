Fort Bend ISD’s Fine Arts Department held its annual rodeo art show in the commons area of Sullivan Elementary School on January 7. Held in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the event featured more than 600 pieces of artwork submitted by students of all grade levels from throughout the district.
Judged by a local team of professional artists, finalists will advance to NRG Stadium where their work will be evaluated by professional judges from the rodeo. High school students have the opportunity to win scholarships.
