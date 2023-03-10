Fort Bend ISD names 2023 Rookie Teachers of the Year

Fort Bend ISD on Friday announced its first-year teachers who were named the District Elementary and Secondary 2023 Rookie Teachers of the Year. These first-year teachers are committed to making a positive difference, and the district celebrates the impact they make in their classrooms, according to a FBISD news release.
The FBISD Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus nominations and selected seven winners. Congratulations to the following teachers!
Elementary 2023 Rookie Teachers of the Year:
- Elvia Barahona, Juan Seguin Elementary
- Roberto Perez-Acosta, Lexington Creek Elementary
- Julia Whitehead, Walker Station Elementary
Secondary 2023 Rookie Teachers of the Year:
- Tiffany Vandivort, Clements High School
- Emily Blanco, Dulles Middle School
- Rosemaria Varghese, Elkins High School
- Olivia Marie Rider, Willowridge High School
