Fort Bend ISD trustees are preparing to go to voters with a new bond referendum, the first since 2018 and coming off the failure last fall to pass a tax rate proposition aimed at stemming the district's budget deficit.
When that proposition to keep the then tax rate in place was rejected, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck's administration committed to making $23 million in budget cuts during the 2023-24 fiscal year. At its January 23 meeting, the FBISD board heard updates from Whitbeck and other district officials on how those reductions are proceeding.
But with the district's enrollment again growing coming out of the pandemic (in fact, the district recently passed the 80,000 mark for the first time in its history), the administration believes now is the time to ask voters to pass a bond referendum that would construct new buildings and address long-deferred maintenance issues at older ones.
At the meeting, emphasis was placed on the maintenance issues, including things like aging roofs and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Board members stressed the need to make the bond referendum proposal easily understood by the public, something many felt was lacking during last fall's tax rate election.
From the successful 2018 bond, there remains $99 million in uncommitted funds from the successful 2018 bond, including $66 million in anticipated commitments and $33 million unallocated, Carolina Fuzetti, the distric's executive director of design and construction, told the board.
Replacement bond items have been priorities through a facilities assessment based on how soon they are expected to fail, Fuzetti said.
The biggest potential item on the capital plan is rebuilding Clements High School, whose foundation has become unstable, she said.
Deputy Superintendent Steven Bassett told the board that the administration is recommended $1 million in safety and security items, including electronic "smart tags" that students would wear that would allow district personnel and parents to track where they are.
Based on results from the survey, the district could ask voters to approve an additional one-cent or a half-cent increase on the current ad valorum tax rate of $1.13 per $100 in valuation.
The district has hired an election consultant, eAdvantage, which has advised the district to conduct a survey of potential voters on the general interest for a bond and test the public tolerance for the bond's size. Potential bond items to be surveyed are a new natatorium, and new transportation facility, and new safety and security measures. The survey's results are due by February 6.
There could be up to three separate items on the ballot, depending on approval by the board, Bassett said.
The board will discuss the potential bond referendum at its February 6 agenda review meeting and could officially call the referendum at its February 13 regular board meeting. The election would be held on May 6.
