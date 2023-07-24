Fort Bend ISD purchases land for future elementary school in Harvest Green community

Fort Bend ISD has purchased a 16-acre tract of land for $2.1 million in the Harvest Green community to build a new elementary school.
Located on Harlem Road, south of Harvest Garden Boulevard, the 130,000 square-foot campus will accommodate 1,000 students and feature an art room, music room, gymnasium, library/learning center, collaboration spaces, large group instruction and extended learning areas, plus outdoor learning spaces and fenced-in play areas.
The cost to build the new elementary school is estimated at $46 million. The project is part of the $1.26 billion bond program passed by voters in May.
The district plans to break ground next summer and open the school in August 2026.
For more information about 2023 bond projects, visit www.fortbendisd.com/2023bond.
