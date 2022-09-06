A Fort Bend ISD student has tested positive for monkeypox, according to school district officials.
Families and staff at Ridge Point High School were informed that a student there has tested positive for the virus, according to a news release. District administrators did not provide information about how the student might have contracted the virus.
But epidemiologists are working on contact tracing and will try to determine possible exposures and will notify anyone who might be affected, according to the release.
Cases of monkeypox have been on the rise across the country since health experts identified the first cases earlier this year.
As of Aug. 22, more than 19,962 people had tested positive for the virus and monkeypox has caused more than 53,000 cases across the globe, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus, according to county health officials. The virus spreads through contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus, typically via broken skin, respiratory tract or mucous membranes, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.