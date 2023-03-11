Fort Bend ISD to hold Texas Academic Performance Report on March 27

The Fort Bend Independent School District will hold its annual public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. prior to the Board of Trustees' regular business meeting.
The hearing will take place in the boardoom of the FBISD Administration Building, 16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
The annual TAPR report is an overview of informational, accreditation, and data points regarding student performance, criminal incidents, and finance, accumulated and reviewed during the previous 2021-22 school year.
The hearing may be viewed via livestream at: https://www.fortbendisd.com/Page/124962
Those wishing to address the board may register by filling out the form and following the directions found at this link:
https://www.fortbendisd.com/cms/lib/TX01917858/Centricity/Domain/83/New%20Regular%20Business%20Address%20Form%201-12-21.pdf
Speakers must register no later than 4:30 p.m. on the day of the hearing.
The hearing allows stakeholders to receive information and provides an opportunity for the public to make comments.
