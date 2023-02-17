Fort Bend ISD to mark discovery of 'Sugar Land 95' with two events Sunday

Fort Bend ISD and community partners will host two events on Sunday, February 19, to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the Sugar Land 95 discovery. Both events will be held at the James Reese Career and Technical Education Center, 12300 University Blvd. Sugar Land, and are free and open to the public.
"Exploring Unearthed" will take place inside the center from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and will feature a showcase of original and interpretive student artwork that combines music, poetry and visual art to engage audiences in learning about the historic discovery and pay tribute to the Sugar Land 95.
A community vigil for the Sugar Land 95 is scheduled in the Bullhead Labor Camp Cemetery, located behind the James Reese CTE Center, from 5:45 - 6:45 p.m. Pastor David Sincere will lead the ceremony and there will be performances by Gregory "Saxman" Daniels and FBISD students.
