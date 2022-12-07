Fort Bend ISD's Chassidy Olainu-Alade was named by the National Social Studies Supervisors Association as the 2022 Mel Miller Outstanding Social Studies Leader of the Year Award at the association’s conference in Philadelphia last week.
Olainu-Alade serves as the Community and Civic Engagement Coordinator in the FBISD Communications Department.
According to a FBISD press release, the Mel Miller Outstanding Social Studies Leader Award is an annual recognition of those who exemplify leadership qualities in the role of a social studies professional.
“Winning the Mel Miller Award is a great honor and I am proud to represent social studies educators and leaders around the nation,” Olainu-Alade said in the release. “I am especially thankful to the National Social Studies Supervisors Association for recognizing the great work I am able to do related to the Sugar Land 95 and civic engagement initiatives.”
Olainu-Alade’s numerous accolades include being named the 2020-21 Dr. Rosemary Social Studies Supervisor of the Year by the Texas Social Studies Supervisors Association, the 2021-22 Texas Archive of the Moving Image Educator Fellow and appointed board member for the Fort Bend Historical Commission.
She led the Sugar Land 95 Memorialization Project, the installation of the SL 95 Exhibit at the James Reese Career & Technical Center.
Olainu-Alade has worked in education for more than 15 years and in Fort Bend ISD since 2006.
