A handful of students from local high schools have qualified for a national Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) competition based on their performance at a statewide competition earlier this month.
On May 10, Fort Bend ISD announced that five students and teams from its high schools earned state honors during the Technology Student Association (TSA) state competition in Fort Worth, winning the right to compete in the organization’s national finals next month. The competition will take place during the TSA’s national conference from June 26-30 in Dallas.
Stephanie Sugandi (Scientific Visualization) and the team of Thanh Koi Pham/Ahmet Umurhan (Structural Design & Engineering) from Kempner High School, as well as Srinivasa Mahankali (Future Technology and Engineering) from Elkins made it, as did Logan Mcclurkin (Dragster Design) and the team of Hunter Han/Zongyu Li (Cyber Security) from Clements High School out of more than 20,000 competitors.
In addition, FBISD said more than 30 students finished in the top three of their respective divisions at the state event.
For more information on the TSA’s national competition, visit the organization’s website at tsaweb.org/events-conferences/2022-national-tsa-conference.
