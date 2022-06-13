HLSR logo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo recently announced that nearly 500 high school students from around the state had received scholarships from the organization’s educational program, and 26 Fort Bend County students were among them.

Students from 18 different high schools in Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Needville ISD and Stafford MSD received scholarships, as did a student from a local charter school, according to a news release from the rodeo. The release said the scholarships are part of the organization’s total annual commitment of more than $22 million in educational funding awarded to students across Texas.

Each of Fort Bend ISD’s 11 high schools had at least one scholarship recipient, with three coming from Bush. Lamar Consolidated also had three students win scholarships, while Terry and Fulshear had two recipients apiece.

Each of the 493 students awarded received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of nearly $10 million.

“Our mission of promoting agriculture while supporting Texas youth and education is at the core of everything we do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said in the news release. “We are proud of what these scholars have accomplished, and it is thanks to the generosity of our donors that we can support these students as they continue their educational journey.”

Below is a list of the local students who received scholarships.

Fort Bend ISD

Aruf Ali – Austin

Arsalan Bhai – Travis

Taylor Hawkins – Ridge Point

Joana Iglesias – Willowridge

Phoebe Lin – Dulles

Larry Nguyen - Hightower

Rebecca Nguyen – Kempner

Tiffany Nguyen – Bush

Michael Ogu – Bush

Farah Syed - Bush

Sabrina Tam – Elkins

Jazmine Weathers – Marshall

Gregory Zachariah - Clements

Lamar Consolidated ISD

Marianne Alvarado – Terry

Mario Cardenas – Terry

Julia Evers – George Ranch

Jaden Ho – Lamar Consolidated

Shanda Horm – Lamar Consolidated

Ebehireme Igene – Lamar Consolidated

Addie Nowak – Fulshear

Abigail Opoku – Foster

Jaden Phung – Fulshear

Needville ISD

Yahir Santiago – Needville

Colton Stavinoha –  Needville

Stafford MSD

Isaiah Mosley – Stafford

Charter School

Ibtesam Jamal – Harmony School of Innovation

