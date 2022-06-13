The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo recently announced that nearly 500 high school students from around the state had received scholarships from the organization’s educational program, and 26 Fort Bend County students were among them.
Students from 18 different high schools in Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Needville ISD and Stafford MSD received scholarships, as did a student from a local charter school, according to a news release from the rodeo. The release said the scholarships are part of the organization’s total annual commitment of more than $22 million in educational funding awarded to students across Texas.
Each of Fort Bend ISD’s 11 high schools had at least one scholarship recipient, with three coming from Bush. Lamar Consolidated also had three students win scholarships, while Terry and Fulshear had two recipients apiece.
Each of the 493 students awarded received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of nearly $10 million.
“Our mission of promoting agriculture while supporting Texas youth and education is at the core of everything we do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said in the news release. “We are proud of what these scholars have accomplished, and it is thanks to the generosity of our donors that we can support these students as they continue their educational journey.”
Below is a list of the local students who received scholarships.
Fort Bend ISD
Aruf Ali – Austin
Arsalan Bhai – Travis
Taylor Hawkins – Ridge Point
Joana Iglesias – Willowridge
Phoebe Lin – Dulles
Larry Nguyen - Hightower
Rebecca Nguyen – Kempner
Tiffany Nguyen – Bush
Michael Ogu – Bush
Farah Syed - Bush
Sabrina Tam – Elkins
Jazmine Weathers – Marshall
Gregory Zachariah - Clements
Lamar Consolidated ISD
Marianne Alvarado – Terry
Mario Cardenas – Terry
Julia Evers – George Ranch
Jaden Ho – Lamar Consolidated
Shanda Horm – Lamar Consolidated
Ebehireme Igene – Lamar Consolidated
Addie Nowak – Fulshear
Abigail Opoku – Foster
Jaden Phung – Fulshear
Needville ISD
Yahir Santiago – Needville
Colton Stavinoha – Needville
Stafford MSD
Isaiah Mosley – Stafford
Charter School
Ibtesam Jamal – Harmony School of Innovation
