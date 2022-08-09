Lower test scores, overwhelming feelings of isolation and national uproar over the content that makes its way into classrooms — the national narrative about being a student during the coronavirus pandemic resembles a nightmarish scene.
But nearly three years after Covid-19 first sent shockwaves through America’s educational system, students across Fort Bend County painted a more measured picture of the state of education in 2022.
“I certainly felt both negative and positive impacts,” said Danny Vilson, a rising senior at Elkins High School. “But the impacts certainly weren’t all bad.”
While many questions still surround the future of schools across the area, some effects of the pervasive interruptions are beginning to crystalize.
Texas STAAR test data from 2021 showed a 16 percent increase from 2019 in the number of third through eighth-grade students who did not meet the grade level standards in math, according to the Texas Educational Agency, or TEA.
The same report revealed that schools where less than 25 percent of students learned remotely achieved higher STAAR scores than schools with higher rates of virtual learning.
As the pandemic eased and students returned to more stable conditions, testing scores saw notable improvements, according to data from 2022. However, experts still worry that pandemic-induced learning disruptions may leave long-lasting impacts on students’ academic performance and social lives.
The Fort Bend Star spoke with local students to better understand how Covid-19 affected their learning during the past year.
Edward Kang, a rising seventh grader who lives in Riverstone, said his school switched intermittently between in-person and virtual schooling throughout the year, but called these changes generally "neutral."
"Adapting to a different learning environment was quite difficult because I had zero experience with online learning," he said. "But I personally got used to it quickly, and found it rather beneficial to my learning."
Levi George, who attends KIPP Shine Prep as a rising third grader, said that while his school never transitioned to remote learning last year, safety policies created some isolation, even in-person.
"We did have to stay away from our friends a lot," George said. "Sometimes we would have a mask break, but it was hard to hear people talking sometimes."
For others, switching partially to remote learning had positive effects. Vilson credited the pandemic for pushing teachers to adopt more virtual learning resources.
"Teachers understood to use more online teaching materials, which translated to better access to schooling materials at home," he said.
Vilson's observation aligns with the global trend of increased technology in the classroom. According to an EdWeek national survey, 97 percent of teachers reported an increase in their ability to effectively use educational technology since the pandemic began, with 46 percent saying their skills "improved a lot."
This sharp increase in technology presented some challenges for students, though, in the form of a significant learning curve.
"We never used them before, and I would forget how to come off mute or use the programs," George said, referring to platforms like Nearpod and Zoom, which his school used extensively.
The students who talked to The Star represent a diverse range of ages, public and private schools, and pandemic learning experiences. But none spoke overwhelmingly negatively about their academic performance or general learning experience during the pandemic, a surprising departure from the national narrative.
Aside from the bleak reports about students losing the equivalent of years of learning and slumping test scores, The New York Times reported in May that counselors across the nation were observing discouraging behaviors in students.
The vast majority — 86 percent — described students as having more trouble focusing in classrooms. And almost all the nationwide counselors saw students experience more anxiety and feelings of depression.
The contrast between the Fort Bend students' learning experiences and the nationwide — and even statewide — sentiment may have something to do with Fort Bend ISD's above-average performance during the pandemic.
Students in Fort Bend scored better than the statewide average in every subject other than eighth-grade math, according to TEA results from 2021. And in the most recent 2022 report, FBISD remained above the statewide average across the board.
Jesse Hu, an English teacher at Clements High School, said he and his colleagues put in extra work during the year to keep students engaged. He believes those efforts are what contributed to FBISD's positive performance.
"The main task was making sure my students stayed focused on learning while all these things were happening around them," Hu said. "Ultimately, I feel like we were still able to have a solid year academically."
However, one area where students did face challenges was socializing, they told The Star. Remote classes made it harder to meet and make friends, and social distancing rules discouraged students from engaging in more personal connections.
George described how remote classes made it harder to communicate with friends: "You don't get to talk to anyone — we just had to listen to the teacher." He also said the lack of recess limited the number of opportunities he had to enjoy time with friends.
Vilson echoed these sentiments, adding that the shift to remote learning affected both his ability to make and maintain friends.
"It was harder to maintain friends because you were not seeing them as much as you would usually at school," Vilson said. "It was also harder to make new friends at school."
Kang said that while he did not personally face significant challenges in keeping connected with friends virtually, he noticed that newcomers to his school did.
"I know that many of the new kids who joined this year found it harder to make friends, as I already had my previous friend's contacts, but they did not," he said.
As the new school year begins today for FBISD schools, students are heading back to physical classrooms as their schools work to eliminate the lingering effects of the pandemic.
Many are looking for the first 'normal' year since the coronavirus closed schools in early 2020.
“I look forward to meeting new friends face to face,” Vilson said, “and getting out of my comfort zone.”
