Several local high school theater performers and contributors have been nominated for prestigious Houston-area awards.
Nine Fort Bend County students/teachers have been nominated for various Tommy Tune awards, and will be recognized in a virtual awards ceremony that will stream live on TUTS’ social media platforms at 7 p.m. on May 27. Three students plus a teacher from Fort Bend ISD were among those nominated, as were five students from Lamar Consolidated ISD.
The annual awards program, presented by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of musical theater by Houston-area high school students and their teachers according to a news release from Fort Bend ISD. They are named for Broadway legend and Houston native Tommy Tune, a performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience.
Travis’ Esther Oseni has been nominated for “Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role” for her role as Berthe in the school’s production of Pippin. Dulles High School students Stephen McDonald (Best Performance in a Feature Role) and Maria Mingino along with teacher Nichole Duga (Best Costume Design) have been nominated in connection to Dulles’ production of 9 to 5.
Fulshear High School’s Damaris Otis was nominated for “Outstanding Role in a Lead Performance” her role of Miss Dorothy Brown in Thoroughly Modern Millie, while Khang Huynh and Ivan Toskey are up for “Outstanding Performance in a Feature Role” for playing Ching Ho and Bun Foo in the same production.
Foster High School has two individual students and one group also nominated. Abigail Opoku (Aunt Em, Outstanding Performance, Supporting Role) and Mia Subora (Yellow Brick Road, Outstanding Performance, Featured Role) are up for awards for their performances in The Wiz, which is also nominated for best orchestra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.