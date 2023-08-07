Fort Bend superintendents discuss school safety

With tragic shooting events at Texas schools in recent years, including at Santa Fe High School in 2018 and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in 2022, school safety has been top-of-mind for educators and parents. Last week, three Fort Bend school district superintendents spoke to a packed audience at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce on the state of school safety.
The August 4 event, moderated by Jim Rice, chair of the chamber's education division and a former Fort Bend Independent School District trustee, featured FBISD's Dr. Christie Whitbeck of Fort Bend ISD, Dr. Roosevelt Nivens of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, and Dr. Robert Bostic of Stafford Municipal School District
The three superintendents agreed that student and staff safety is their top priority. "Our number one priority is to make sure they're safe," Nivens said.
They stressed that they collaborate on many matters, including school safety.
"We are not an island," Whitbeck said. "We as colleagues have to collaborate, and our communities have to collaborate, not only with our school district police, but with the Sheriff's Department, with Sugar Land Police and Missouri City."
Bostic agreed, noting that representatives from the three districts several years ago had met with officials from the U.S. Secret Service to discuss school safety. One of Bostic's brothers is an agent with the Secret Service, which helped in facilitating the meeting.
Whitbeck noted that the Texas Legislature has not yet concluded its work for the year, but several bills that have already passed have included mandates for school districts, including ones relating to school safety like panic buttons and uniformed officers at every campus, that are not funded. School districts across the state will have to find ways to cover those costs, even as the appetite for increasing tax rates among voters remains low.
"When we're talking about safety for kids, we always think first about the hard target. But day in and day out, safety for kids involves the whole child. Looking at their emotional self, looking at whether they have the needs that they have," she said. "It is all about that entire child."
Nivens said that school safety now goes beyond mere systems and processes. "It should be a way of thinking at this point," he said, not only for administrators and staff but for parents and other community members. He urged families to have "a little patience and grace" in their dealings with school staff.
"Help us advocate to the lawmakers and decision-makers about how important it is that we get fully funded for mandates, especially for things like school safety, so that we don't have to sacrifice Tier 1 instruction in the classroom so that we can hire officers and make sure everyone is safe," he said. "We want them to be safe, but we also want them to learn at a high level, because they have compete globally."
Whitbeck noted that Fort Bend ISD, like other school districts, is in fierce competition with other jurisdictions to hire more police officers. "When we do have a pool (of applicants), we're all fishing out of the same one," she said.
She urged community members to get involved community members to get involved with school districts through such means as mentoring. "Get in there and help. Let's build up the desire to teach, and to live, and to work in this community," she said.
In a question-and-answer session that followed the main presentation, Fort Bend ISD Police Chief David Rider noted that the county's school district police chiefs meet weekly to discuss school safety and other issues.
