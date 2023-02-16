Foster High School student Mia Huckman named Grand Champion at Rodeo Houston

Mia Huckman, a senior at Lamar CISD's Foster High School, has been named the 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo School Art Grand Champion. This is Huckman’s fourth time to have artwork in the HLSR’s School Art Auction and the first time she has placed first, according to a news release.
She received this year’s honor at the HLSR's School Art Awards Ceremony on February 11 at NRG Center. Her painting, “Our Last Round Up,” was ranked number on out of 72 auction lots and 4,500 artwork pieces entered from school districts from across Southeast Texas.
Last year in 2022, Huckman was the 2022 School Art Reserve Grand Champion. Her painting, “Partners in Time,” broke the record with a selling price of $265,000. It sold for $15,000 more than the Grand Champion painting.
Three other Lamar CISD student artists will also have artwork in the auction including Foster High School juniors Mia Caycedo and Hannah Horton, as well as Fulshear High School junior Trina Ha.
The HLSR School Art Auction is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 12 at noon and will be broadcast live on ABC Channel 13.
To see photos of the winning Lamar students and their work, visit this site.
