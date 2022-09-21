Brittany Adams’ long and winding road toward becoming a police officer took a big step forward this week in a place where her interest in law enforcement first began – at Fort Bend ISD.
The Fort Bend ISD graduate this week was sworn in as one of the district’s newest police officers, becoming more than 25 members of the department to come from the ranks of the school district itself.
“I’ve always loved law enforcement,” she told the Fort Bend Star before the swearing in ceremony. “I’m always watching crime shows on TV.”
School police officers have become a growing topic of conversation in districts across the state and country as families demand increased security in response to recent shootings, like the one in Uvalde.
Soon, Fort Bend ISD may be in the market for many more officers just like Adams, if voters approve giving the school district extra tax revenues in November, said David Rider, the district police chief.
As part of a voter approval tax rate election, or VATRE, the district plans to hire one police officer to patrol each of the district’s 54 elementary schools, Ridder said. For a department with about 76 sworn officers, that would mean a significant uptick in hiring, and at a time when it’s already hard to find candidates, he said.
An entry-level police officer out of the academy earns about $52,000 per year, Ridder said.
“We’re talking about doing some creative things to recruit more officers,” he said.
That need for officers means the trend of district graduates moving into the department is important for the future, Rider said.
“It’s been sort of word of mouth,” Rider said of the trend. “With us having officers in schools, we’ve been able to educate students about what it is we do.”
Graduates serving as police officers also means that they have a sense of ownership in what happens on campus that someone who didn’t graduate from the district might not have, Rider said.
“Them wanting to come back speaks about that sense of ownership they have,” he said. “We want people who really care about the kids.”
Working as an officer in a school district means balancing law enforcement with an understanding that you’re ultimately working with children, Rider said.
After graduating from the district, Adams actually returned shortly after turning 20 and worked for 11 years as a cafeteria manager for several elementary campuses before deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Adams’ relationship from her time as a student and afterward with several district officers helped her down the path, she said.
“The last one-and-a-half years, I’ve given all my effort to becoming a police officer,” she said.
Now that she’s completed the academy and been sworn into the department, Adams will spend time training at campuses across the district before receiving a posting, she said.
“I want to encourage the students of the district to be the best representation of themselves while also protecting every person and thing that is a part of FBISD,” she said.
