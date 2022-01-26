Hightower High School head football coach Cornelius Anthony led his team to success on the field this season. But a recent recognition rewarded Anthony for his efforts to lead both on and off the football field.
On Jan. 26, Anthony was honored with an Ashley HomeStore Red Apple Award, an award which recognizes a standout Houston-area educator each month during the school year. He was also gifted with a $250 Ashley HomeStore gift card during the surprise presentation in the school’s auditorium.
Anthony led the young Hurricanes, who lost at least seven starters from last season’s team, to an 11-3 overall record and regional final appearance on the gridiron. But while many will focus on his on-field accomplishments, a news release said he also is passionate about ensuring his players’ success in the classroom.
The release said Anthony organizes weekly mandatory tutoring sessions in the cafeteria to help his players catch up on their studies.
“He’s by far one of the strongest leaders and most inspirational teachers/coaches I have ever worked with,” said Hightower Assistant Principal Wade Kirkpatrick, who nominated Anthony for the award. “Coach Anthony is absolutely transforming the success climate of Hightower High School in a positive, disciplined way.”
To nominate a teacher, school librarian, counselor or administrator they feel is deserving of an Ashley HomeStore Red Apple Award, school administrators can go to khou.com/RedAppleAward.
