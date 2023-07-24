Lamar CISD students compete at national technology conference

This summer, more than 80 students from 10 different campuses across Lamar CISD competed at the National Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference in Louisville, Ky. These students earned their spot by mastering challenges at the Texas TSA Contest in April.
During the national conference, approximately 7,500 students from across the country, Germany, and Turkey attended and competed in various events that challenged students’ design skills and creative thinking in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
“TSA allows students to explore their creativity and follow the design process to compete in a variety of events,” TSA Advisor Kristin Rausch said in a press release. “Our students in Lamar CISD are extremely talented and should be commended for their dedication and ingenuity. In order to earn the right to compete on the National level, they had to advance from Regionals and State, both of which are also very competitive.”
More than half of the LCISD student participants received recognition. They are listed below.
Briscoe Junior High School, Advisor Heath Hayner
- 7th place in Forensic Technology: Brielle White and Isabella Payne
Foster High School, Advisor Karen Bodhi
- 3rd place in Forensic Science: Isabella Nguyen and Romina Rincon-Cruz
George Ranch High School, Advisor Johnathan Murray
- 1st place in Architectural Design: Camdyn Crawford, Quintin Fernandez, Jake Miller, and Alexis Prevette
- 1st place in Geospatial Technology: Quintin Fernandez, James Lochbichler, and Alexis Prevette
- 8th place in Flight Endurance: Joseph Le
- 9th place in Chapter Team: Macy Dang, Kishen Misra, Alexis Prevette, Ryan Skinner, Jiaying Song, and Adam Vivas
Lamar Consolidated High School, Advisor Kristin Rausch
- 2nd place in Future Technology Teacher: Bailee Byrd
- 3rd place in Drone/ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): James Bennett, Chase Cheng, Mateo Rivera, Joshua Thomas, and Kendrick Turcios
- 7th place in Fashion Design: Bailee Byrd, Sophia Dalton, Aiden Moody, and Jackson Moten
- 8th place in Technology Problem Solving: Xandre Graca and Joshua Thomas
Leaman Junior High School, Advisor Jarred Williams
- 2nd place in Video Game Design: Jeffrey Rapacki, Grant Nowotny, Max Morafiallos, Jose Bernal, Danny Tiffan, and Vaishnav Abburi
- 3rd place in Coding: Vaishnav Abburi and Grant Nowotny
- 6th place in Challenging Technology Issues: Gbemi Ayuba and Precious Osaghae
- 7th place in Medical Technology: Natalia Pereira, Ava Gallien, and Jose Bernal
Randle High School, Advisor Brian Sonnier
- 3rd place in Virtual Reality: Anish Jana, Amar Lakhani, Layla Lawhern, and Alishba Shaikh
Reading Junior High School, Advisors Kristi and Johnathan Murray
- 10th place in Off the Grid: Luke Brock, David Flores, and Charles Haldeman
To view more photos from the event, visit this link.
