Lamar CISD to hold job fair on May 11

On May 11, from 5-7 p.m., Lamar CISD will host a job fair to hire teachers, librarians, counselors, teacher aides, and more at Reading Junior High School, 8101 FM 762, Richmond. Representatives from LCISD campuses, iTeach, University of Houston – Victoria, and the district’s Talent Development Department will be in attendance.
Some professional development programs offered by the District include:
· iTeach for employees seeking alternative certification
· University of Houston-Victoria Jags Teach, which provides a student-teacher residency
· University of Houston-Victoria Voice Program, an accelerated certification program
· Grand Canyon University cohorts for Bachelor and Doctoral candidates
· Highly Qualified Paraprofessional Academy, a comprehensive training event
· University of Houston - Victoria fast-track master's cohort hybrid program for a Master of Education in Administration and Texas Principal Certification
To sign up for the Job Fair, click here. For more information, please visit www.LCISD.org/careers or contact Human Resources Recruiter Jose Sanchez-Garcia at Jose.SanchezGarcia@LCISD.org or 832.223.0317.
