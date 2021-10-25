Students walked briskly between classes, some deep in conversation while others buried their heads into their phones or books, at the University of Houston’s Sugar Land campus Monday morning.
Despite being a branch campus for the University of Houston’s flagship university, the Sugar Land location almost resembled something out of one of those famous campus novels featuring a Harvard or Yale on that bright, sunny morning.
But the quiet environs greeting visitors Monday almost looked unaware of the $52.4 million gift that the Texas Legislature granted the university to add a new academic building to the Sugar Land campus.
“Yeah, that will help a lot of students,” said Nosike Eike, a student who lives nearby in Sugar Land. “This will be better for them.”
Eike opted to attend classes at the Sugar Land campus because it’s much closer to his home, he said.
The Texas Legislature closed out the third special session last week with a bill giving UH more than $339.48 million for capital construction projects across the system. The allocation includes the $52.4 million for the Sugar Land campus, but also another $40 million for a Hobby School of Public Affairs building on the main campus and $45 million each to three other branches for new construction, according to a news release.
In total, the legislature approved more than $3.35 billion for construction at colleges and universities across the state, with state leaders planning to use a mixture of general funds and money from the federal stimulus packages to pay for the construction, according to an article in the Houston Chronicle.
“We are grateful to Gov. (Greg) Abbott, Lt. Gov. (Dan) Patrick, Speaker (Dade) Phelan and Legislature for recognizing the need for colleges and universities across the state to keep pace with growing enrollment and aging infrastructure,” said Jason Smith, university system vice chancellor for governmental and community relations. “This will help all of the UH system university and instructional sites to improve their respective facilities so that we may continue to expand educational opportunities and launch new programs that meet the changing workforce demands of our regional and state economies.”
University officials as of Monday didn’t have specific timelines, plans or discussions related to the projects just yet, said Marisa Ramirez, director of communications for the UH. Ramirez declined to provide someone for an interview, citing the lack of specific details.
The university’s roots in Sugar Land go back to 1994, when the University of Houston-Victoria began offering classes in leased facilities to about 200 enrolled students, according to the university’s website. The Texas Department of Transportation in 1998 transferred 248 acres of land to the university for a permanent facility.
The location was renamed the University of Houston Sugar Land in 2012, with almost 4,500 enrolled students, according to the university.
The current enrollment is somewhere around 5,000 students.
The state last issued bonds for capital projects like this in 2015, according to the university.
