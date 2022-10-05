Voting is still several weeks away, but lines are already forming in the debate over whether or not more tax revenues should be used to stem a $47 million Fort Bend ISD budget deficit.
Two Fort Bend County business groups recently came out in support of the district’s voter-approval tax rate election, or VATRE, arguing that FBISD has shown “candor, transparency and commitment to find operational efficiencies while continuing to improve educational performance.”
“They have already delivered $15 million in operational efficiencies and committed to $22 million more. At the same time, they have competitive issues with teacher pay and safety enhancements they must pursue,” said Rachelle Kanak with the Fort Bend Economic Development Council. “Because of their approach and commitments, the FBEDC board unanimously approved support for their VATRE and we look forward to helping them as they optimize operations and reward teaching excellence in a largely built out district in the future.”
The endorsements come after the district received some early criticism from area elected officials, such as state Rep. Jacey Jetton, for asking for more revenues when residents are dealing with inflation.
“We are extremely grateful for these two key endorsements from our county’s major business and economic development partners,” Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said of the endorsements. “Fort Bend ISD is one of the best school districts in the state and we need the support of every sector of our community to keep it that way by maintaining high standards in the areas of academics, quality teachers and staff, safety and effective, innovative programs.”
The district’s board of trustees earlier this year signed off on placing the election on the November ballot.
Essentially, if voters approve the ballot measure, the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate would actually remain the same as it was last year, at $1.21 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the district.
That would be about $1,210 per year for every $100,000 of valuation, according to the district.
But because of rising property values across the county, homeowners would still pay more in taxes and the measure would generate more revenues for the district.
Without the tax rate election, the district would receive about $28.3 million in additional revenue for the fiscal year, Trustee David Hamilton explained in a series of social media posts. But if approved, the district would garner an extra $69 million in revenue, Hamilton said.
District leaders have argued the election is necessary to eliminate the district’s $47 million budget deficit, provide funding for new safety measures, increase teachers’ starting salaries up to $60,000 and provide supplemental pay to long-serving employees, according to the district.
