Multiple area schools recently participated in the state academic decathlon competition, with one school taking home a state championship.
According to a news release from Fort Bend ISD, Dulles High School's academic decathlon team took home its sixth consecutive state title, and will represent Texas at the United States Academic Decathlon.
In taking home the title, Dulles earned the seventh-most points possible in competition history, with
52,214 according to the release. And in addition to the team state title, several individual students placed well in their respective events, with nine different students placing sixth or better in the state and earning dozens of individualmedals.
Dulles now has the longest Large School winning streak in the history of the state competition, according to the district. Dulles coach Kelsey Halfen was also recognized as Coach of the Year for the Large School category, the news release said.
But they weren't the only school to have a strong showing at the state competition. Ridge Point High School participated in the Academic Decathlon’s Frisco State Championship, finishing sixth in the state, the school’s best state finish to date. The team also earned first place in the Super Quiz.
Ridge Point also had four individual students place fourth or better in their respective events during the meet.
The Academic Decathlon is composed of ten events – seven multiple-choice exams in art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science and social science; an essay; a speech event; and the Su- per Quiz relay. All the events test students’ knowledge of a single topic, chosen for each academic year.
Decathlon teams are comprised of nine students competing at three levels: Honors (3.80-4.00 GPA);
Scholastic (3.20-3.799 GPA); and Varsity (3.199 GPA and below).
