Fort Bend ISD maintained a steady overall rating, even as it saw some schools land on the unrated list because of low test scores in the first Texas Education Agency ratings to come out since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s major school districts – Fort Bend, Stafford MSD and Lamar Consolidated – all earned B ratings from the agency, putting them in line with about 54 percent of school districts in Texas, according to the data.
“While these ratings do not capture all the improvements our students have made since the start of the pandemic, they do show that significant growth has taken place,” Fort Bend Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said. “In this school year and beyond, we will continue our work to close the gaps in learning and support all our students.”
The Texas Legislature first developed the new accountability system, which ranks schools and districts on a sale of A to F back in 2015. But the last time anyone in the state received a rating was in 2019, before the pandemic.
The system rates schools based on three areas – student achievement, school progress and a campus’ ability to close academic gaps, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Last year, the Texas Education Agency released standardized test results showing that many school districts across the state, including Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD, were lower during the pandemic.
Fort Bend ISD, for instance, saw its most significant decline in the percentage of students approaching grade level in eighth-grade math, where the percentage declined from 85 percent in 2019 to 78 percent, according to state results.
But Fort Bend ISD in its latest state rating received a B – the same grade the district received in 2019.
Overall, about 25 percent of school districts and 33 percent of campuses improved their letter grades from those received in 2019, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said.
About 33 percent of districts in Texas, or 396, received an A rating, compared to about 25.3 percent in 2019, according to the state. Those with a B rating declined, from 677 down to 645, according to state results.
While Fort Bend ISD did see its overall rating remain the same, several district campuses didn’t receive a letter grade because their scores were lower than 70 percent, according to the district. The Texas Legislature in 2021 passed a bill that let campuses remain unrated if they scored too low so they could have more time to recover from the pandemic, according to the district.
Those schools included McAullife Middle. School, Marshall High School and Willowridge High School, according to state results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.