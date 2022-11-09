Last Saturday, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the franchise’s second World Series in the last six seasons after also winning the title in 2017.
And earlier this week, Fort Bend County’s local school districts provided area students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the title with the Astros during a scheduled victory parade.
On Monday, Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, and Stafford MSD all closed the district’s schools for the purpose of letting students and parents attend the Astros’ World Series parade in downtown Houston on Monday afternoon. All districts were set to resume normal operations on Tuesday morning, according to social media posts from all three districts.
Fort Bend ISD did not close for the 2017 World Series championship parade according to district spokesperson Sherry Williams, though she did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking what made the district do so for this year.
“We are extremely proud of our hometown team, their manager Dusty Baker, and the district fully supports our students, staff and families who wish to attend the parade to recognize the Astros’ hard work and amazing achievement this season,” the district said in a statement emailed to The Star on Monday.
All told, Fort Bend County residents joined more than one million people who lined the streets of downtown Houston Monday to celebrate the 2022 World Series title during the 1.7-mile parade that included marching bands, players, and confetti-lined streets, according to the city of Houston.
The city estimated the crowd on Monday exceeded the turnout for the 2017 parade, though an exact number was not known.
