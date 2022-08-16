A recently-graduated student from Fort Bend County now has a private fighter pilot license after completing an elite U.S. Navy flight training program.
Rishita Bagga, who recently graduated from Fort Bend ISD’s Travis High School, completed the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University. Completion of the eight-week program, which ran from June 12-Aug. 5, earns graduates their FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits, according to a news release from the Navy.
During the course of the program, the Navy said Bagga passed the FAA written exam and completed 52 hours of flight time – including multiple solo flights – to earn her pilot’s license and the college credits.
Bagga, who moved to the United States from Punjab, India in the third grade, was one of just 20 juniors and seniors from thousands around the country selected to participate in the program.
“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” said Commander Chris Williams, a Navy fighter pilot and program instructor. “Rishita Bagga has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in her personal and professional journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.