Public school districts across the country and in Fort Bend County watched student enrollment taper off or decline during the pandemic, and many of those children still haven’t returned to their old classrooms.
But where are they going?
The pandemic and recent social strife over public education have helped exacerbate a trend of families switching students from public into private and charter schools, among other alternative education options, according to several local education experts.
“There has been growth,” said Renie Deanda, the director of communications and marketing for Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land. “It hasn’t been overwhelming, but there’s definitely people seeking other options for their children outside of the traditional public school.”
Enrollment at Fort Bend Christian Academy, for instance, increased about 5 percent this school year, up to a little more than 800 students, Deanda said.
That follows several years of consistent growth, some of which was spurred by recent controversies in public schools, such as the debate over whether to require masks or not, Deanda said.
“Going to a private or a charter school, there’s a lot a parent has to take on besides just the cost of tuition,” she said. “You’re in charge of transportation. You might have to drive to a school that’s not right next door. Families have to want to do it.”
Different factors, such as class size, focus and more, inspire different families to attend different charter and private schools, she said.
“I would say for us, the biggest thing I hear, is that we are a Christian school,” she said. “Parents want to seek a place that has that as the basis for what guides the education of their student.”
Fort Bend Christian Academy offers that, in addition to smaller class sizes and a different environment than public schools, she said.
Administrators at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Sugar Land, likewise, noted a rise in private school attendance in recent years.
Besides the smattering of private schools across Fort Bend County, several charter groups are also making inroads in the county.
Sugar Land and Katy-area Harmony Public Schools have opened this year with plans to serve more than 1,600 students, according to a series of news releases.
Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land opened its doors on Aug. 29 and will serve more than 900 high school students. The Katy campus, which is actually in Richmond, opened Aug. 23 and will serve between 700 and 800 students in eighth through 12th grade, according to a news release.
Representatives for the charter school group, which already operated several schools in Fort Bend County, did not respond to three requests for comment about what drew them to open more campuses in the region.
But a growing number of students both in Texas and across the nation are moving into charter schools, according to an Axios article.
The Axios report found Texas charter school enrollment grew about 8.6 percent between 2020 and 2021.
Enrollment in Texas public schools increased by about 55,700 students, or 1 percent, from 2020-21 to 2021-22 school years, but the overall number of students remains lower than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a report by the Texas Education Agency.
The shift from public schools into private and charter schools is having a financial affect on Fort Bend County public education, which is funded based on the number of students attending schools.
Fort Bend ISD’s board of trustees last month called for a voter approval tax rate election, or VATRE, to be added to the November ballot as a means of reducing a $47 million budget shortfall.
Several factors have played into making the shortfall as big as it is, according to district administrators. But among them is a student population that tapered off with the start of the pandemic, they said.
The student enrollment the most recent school year was about 2,100 fewer children than expected, according to the district. District demographers estimated the enrollment would be about 79,700, but the year started with about 77,500 enrolled students, according to the district.
That number increased to about 78,650 by the end of the school year – higher than the pre-pandemic enrollment – but not enough to reach where demographers expected, according to the district.
