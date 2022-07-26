Some Fort Bend ISD elementary school students will attend new schools this year after district staff discovered mold at one of the oldest elementary schools, according to a news release.
Administrators discovered non-airborne mold in the water pipes at Barrington Place Elementary School during a facilities assessment in June, according to the district. Insulation surrounding the piping had deteriorated and allowed mold to grow, according to the release.
Because of that, children set to attend the school for the upcoming school year will, instead, be transferred to other nearby campuses, according to the district.
Students in prekindergarten and early childhood special education programs will attend Sugar Mills Elementary; students in kindergarten through second grade will attend Meadows Elementary School and those in third through fifth grade will attend Lakeview Elementary, according to the district.
The district’s school year is set to begin Aug. 10.
Staff will perform remediation work and renovations on the campus and students should return in the next school year, according to the district.
The elementary school is one of the district’s oldest, having opened its doors in 1990, according to the release. District leaders have tabbed renovations on the campus for a possible 2022 bond package, according to the release.
