First Colony Middle School principal Courtney Muceus and Ridgemont Elementary principal Framy Diaz were named Fort Bend ISD’s 2023 Principals of the Year, according to a FBISD news release.
They were selected by their peers in recognition of their outstanding leadership, service and dedication to their students, staff and school communities.
Muceus is the district’s Secondary Principal of the Year. She has more than 20 years of experience in education. In addition to teaching, she has also served as a special education department head, reading facilitator, dyslexia coach, assistant principal and associate principal.
Diaz is FBISD’s Elementary Principal of the Year. He has been in education for more than 15 years serving in various capacities including a bilingual teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and administrative supervisor. He is also an active member of the Texas National Guard, where he has served for more than 20 years.
