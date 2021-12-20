New Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck has been on the job for only about 60 days and already has a good sense of the pandemic-related challenges facing the district moving forward.
Of course, Whitbeck wasn’t unfamiliar with the district when she first accepted the job.
“This has been my life’s work,” Whitbeck said. “I’ve spent the majority of my career in the Houston area.”
Before arriving at Fort Bend in October, Whitbeck served as the superintendent at Bryan ISD since 2017. But before that, she worked in FBISD for four years as a deputy superintendent.
Whitbeck sat down last week with several media organizations to discuss her first 60 days on the job and elaborated on issues facing the district moving forward.
Catching up
Starting next semester, all students in FBISD will return to in-person schooling, according to the district. That’s because the district this month announced it would end its virtual schooling option at the end of the semester, arguing a majority of parents were ready for students to resume in-person classes.
“Most parents want to return,” she said. “And we’ve seen a marked difference in how far behind those students who’ve gone the longest without in-person instruction are.”
FBISD, for instance, saw its most significant decline in standardized tests in the percentage of students approaching grade level in eighth-grade math, where the percentage declined from 85 percent in 2019 to 78 percent, according to the latest test results.
The trend was in keeping with state averages, where officials noted a 4 percent decline in the percentage of students reading at or above grade level and a 15 percent decline in those at or above grade level in math, according to the latest test results.
Beyond the testing data about how students were performing in virtual school, district officials also noted that the current test positivity rate for students with coronavirus was extremely low, less than half a percent, Whitbeck said.
And, while district leaders are planning for a return to in-person classes next semester, changing data or the new omicron variant might change those plans, Whitbeck said.
Should that happen, the district will be prepared, Whitbeck said.
“We know how to handle it is that’s what we do,” she said. “We will be ready if we have to return to virtual as a last resort. But the gaps are huge.”
FBISD has invested millions through the pandemic purchasing software and technology to help students learn from home, and can use that again if needed, she said.
Other challenges
The district also faces financial troubles as long as the student population remains lower than expected because of the pandemic, Whitbeck said.
About 77,500 students are enrolled in FBISD, and about 750 were enrolled virtually, she said.
FBISD’s enrollment this year was more than 2,000 students lower than projected, but the enrollment has gone up in recent weeks, Whitbeck said.
“Some have decided to go the homeschool route,” Whitbeck said. “But I think we’re getting a lot back. It’s worth remembering (pre-kindergarten) is not compulsory.”
In Texas, a school district’s funding is largely dependent on how many students attend in-person classes. The state typically calculates how much a district receives per student based on in-class attendance – a measure state leaders temporarily did away with earlier in the pandemic.
FBISD should be able to navigate the $18 million budget shortfall from the decline in attendance in the short-term, Whitbeck said.
But if the issue lingers, it could lead to hard decisions in the district, she said.
“If the enrollment is down in certain schools, do you dissolve classes and move teachers?” Whitbeck asked. “That’s disruptive, but we’ll have to look at it as a case-by-case basis.”
Thus far, the district has held off on making cost-cutting moves like that, she said.
Hopes for future
To keep FBISD competitive in the future, the district needs to maintain high teacher pay to recruit high-quality candidates, she said.
The average starting teacher salary is about $58,000, she said.
Like many districts across the state, FBISD has about 120 teacher vacancies, mostly in areas where it’s hard to fill positions, like some foreign language classes and upper-level math classes, she said.
“The pandemic has changed people’s attitude on work,” she said. “You saw a lot of people take early retirement, decide the risk wasn’t worth their health. So, we have got to grow teachers and maintain competitive salaries.”
