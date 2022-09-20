One student was arrested and two face disciplinary action after a series of events at Hightower High School last week, but reports about a school shooting are not credible, Fort Bend ISD officials announced on Friday.
Families across the district fretted last week after an image circulated online about an attack at Hightower High School, according to a news release. District police are still investigating the matter, which appears unrelated to the other issues, but it doesn’t appear the threat was credible, according to the release.
“At no time was there an active shooter and no shots were fired on the campus,” according to the district. “Also, no serious injuries occurred during the incidents.”
But one student did bring an airsoft gun on campus and two groups of students face disciplinary action for a verbal and physical altercation during lunch, according to the district.
Extra police officers will patrol the campus and campus leaders will host assemblies with the student body to explain why the behavior was unacceptable, according to the release.
The district canceled a pep rally, but the weekend’s football game went ahead as planned, albeit with additional officers on site, according to the release.
