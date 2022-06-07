Parents and teachers across Fort Bend County are again thinking about the safety of their children after the recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers, with local school districts working to reassure them.
Fort Bend ISD’s Board of Trustees, for instance, might consider adding items to this month’s meeting agenda to discuss additional security measures, according to Sherry Williams, a spokesperson for the district.
Superintendent Christie Whitbeck already wrote a letter to parents, assuring them safety was the district’s top priority.
“And while no one can ever guarantee that nothing tragic will ever occur in any setting, we hope you will be able to take comfort in knowing our dedicated police department and robust safety measures are in place and are there ready to protect and serve every student and staff member in Fort Bend ISD,” she said.
FBISD was not alone in reaching out to speak directly to parents and families in the days after the May 24 shooting.
“As a father and superintendent, the events from… (Robb) Elementary School in Uvalde CISD are beyond heartbreaking,” Stafford MSD Superintendent Robert Bostic wrote.
Bostic in a letter advised parents to talk with their children and said Stafford Police Department would increase its presence on campuses. The Stafford school district operates under the umbrella of the municipal government.
“It’s imperative that SMSD maintains and prioritizes safety procedures and drills throughout the year, and not only in response to horrific events like Robb Elementary,” said Gracie Martinez, a spokesperson for the district.
Williams in an email with the Fort Bend Star added that it was district best-policy to keep classroom doors locked, that floor-mounted door locks have been installed in all classrooms, that the district has emergency call boxes and that students and parents can submit tips to district personnel through a mobile application.
All the letters and discussion comes in the days and weeks since a teenage gunman killed 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers and injured another 17 people in Uvalde, according to an article in Texas Tribune.
It’s not clear whether the letters and talk about security upgrades will be enough to satisfy concerned parents across Fort Bend County.
“I recommend we come together ASAP and figure out how we will protect SMSD,” one parent wrote on a social media group.
