School safety to be the topic at chamber event on Aug. 4

School safety has been of paramount concern to educators and parents in Texas and across the country in recent years. On August 4, three Fort Bend area school superintendents will discuss school safety at an event presented by the Fort Bend County Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Christie Whitbeck of Fort Bend Independent School District, Dr. Roosevelt Nivens of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, and Dr. Robert Bostic of Stafford Municipal School District will be the featured speakers at the event, which will be held at the chamber's headquarters at 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.
At the event, the three superintendents will discuss school safety in the current climate and what they are doing to make their schools safer for students.
Whitbeck became superintendent of Fort Bend ISD, the 6th largest district in Texas, in September 2021. She previously served as the superintendent of Bryan ISD and the deputy superintendent of Fort Bend ISD.
Nivens became superintendent of Lamar CISD in 2021. Previously, he served as superintendent Community ISD, a district encompassing four communities located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Bostic has led Stafford MSD for nine years. Previously, he served as assistant superintendent at Denton ISD. SMSD in the only municipal school district in Texas.
For more information and to register for the event, visit fortbendchamber.com.
