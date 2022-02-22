Stafford MSD’s board of trustees emerged from closed session last week and agreed to hire an outside law firm to investigate Superintendent Robert Bostic’s contract as well as a Level 3 grievance filed by the district’s chief financial officer.
None of the school district officials or board members contacted by the Star was willing to say anything about the move, including what the outside law firm is looking for or what the CFO’s complaint alleges.
Representatives for the school district did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the investigation, or even to confirm who the current CFO for the district is, as of Monday afternoon. Calls, texts and emails to board members, including vice president Greg Holsapple and trustee Dawn Reichling, also went unreturned as of Monday afternoon.
While those connected directly to the school district remained mum on the matter, calls to members of the community were greeted with shock and surprise. Stafford MSD is the only public school district in Texas that operates under the jurisdiction of a city or county government.
“I have concerns, but I don’t know the facts,” longtime city councilmember Wen Guerra said. “A boat divided will sink.”
Guerra told the Star he thought partisan divides on the board might have resulted in the latest actions, but acknowledged he was largely waiting to see the results of the law firm’s investigation before making specific comments.
City councilmember Don Jones told the Star late last week the phone call seeking comment was the first he’d heard about the matter.
Stafford residents took to group pages on social media to discuss what might be at play, though none offered a definite explanation for the board’s move.
“Very interesting,” Adam Sanchez wrote. “I hope it’s not political and the interest of the district is at heart of this action.”
Another resident argued the investigation was needed.
“This is something that was filed in 2019 and is valid,” they wrote. “The hiring practices at SMSD need to be investigated.”
The district’s board of trustees met last Tuesday at a special called meeting with a total of three possible action items listed on the agenda.
Discussion on the action items took place behind closed doors before trustees emerged and voted 5-1 to hire Austin-based firm Sara Leon & Associates, PLLC to investigate the superintendent’s contract and a Level 3 grievance filed by the CFO.
The board voted to table a third agenda item, calling for consideration and possible action on reorganizing the board’s officers, citing the absence of President Christopher Caldwell.
Representatives for the district did not respond to a question asking the cost of hiring the law firm to investigate the contract and grievance.
Gracie Martinez, a spokesperson for the district, told the Star the superintendent’s contract was publicly available online, and said no supplemental documents had been included with the meeting’s agenda.
Per the terms of the superintendent’s contract signed in February 2021, Bostic earns a yearly salary of $296,700.44 as well as $10,000 bonuses for each campus that receives an A rating in state performance standards, retirement benefits and a longevity pay increase of $2,555.14 per month every year of service, according to the document.
A Level 3 grievance is the highest grievance that takes place directly before a district’s board of trustees, according to the Texas Education Agency.
