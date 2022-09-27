Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release.
District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such issues in the future, according to the release.
From now on, no one can bring backpacks to any athletic events, student athletes must purchase a ticket and can’t use an athletic pass, students in the eighth grade and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to a varsity event and high school students must present their ID badges to enter an event, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.