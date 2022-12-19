Stafford Municipal District Superintendent Robert Bostic and Board President Manuel Hinojosa made an impassioned case for the course the district has taken over the last eight years to a gathering of business leaders last week.
Speaking December 15 at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Bostic and Hinjosa gave a kind of tag-team presentation outlining the steps Bostic and the board have taken to enhance the educational outcomes of students at Texas's only municipal school district, which falls under the auspices of the City of Stafford.
Bostic, who originally hails from a large Witchita, Kansas family that emphasized educational attainment and professional accomplishment, proudly claimed the mantle "nerd," becoming interested in computer programming and robotics at an early age.
Bostic said when he came to Stafford MSD nearly nine years ago, he and the board set out to create an innovative path for the district.
"Stafford is not a big place, but we are innovative. You don't have to be big to be innovative," Bostic said.
"Our vision is to ensure that all students graduate college- or career ready," Hinojosa said. "But it's much more than that. We are in the business of educating the leaders of the future."
The pair touted the district's first STEM Magnet Academy, which already has a long waiting list, its upcoming Drone Games competition, its partnerships with Houston Community College, the University of Houston, and Baylor College of Medicine in the Texas Medical Center.
Bostic stressed that all of this innovation doesn't come without accountability to the district's taxpayers and to voters, and he said Stafford MSD has worked hard to make accountability a hallmark. But, he said, the Texas Education Agency, the agency that oversees the state's public schools, often makes arbitrary decisions on test scores that put small districts like Stafford at a disadvantage to bigger, richer districts.
Bostic also bemoaned the state's school finance system, which he also places an undue burden on small districts like Stafford. He said Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds, who was in attendance, has been a longstanding champion of Stafford MSD in helping to address that imbalance in the Legislature.
Espinosa, a 1988 graduate of Stafford High School and hospital administrator, said the district believes that its "greatest asset" is its personnel, particularly teachers. But he noted that Stafford competes with several neighboring districts - Houston, Katy, Lamar Consolidated and Alief - to attract and retain good teachers.
The pair called on the business leaders to continue to learn about the issues and especially to advocate for Stafford MSD and public education in general during the 2023 legislative session.
