A law firm hired by Stafford MSD found that while there are discrepancies between Superintendent Robert Bostic’s contract listed online and the version last approved by the board of trustees, no one acted improperly and a related grievance filed by the district’s chief financial officer was unsubstantiated.
But the woman at the center of the matter told the Fort Bend Star she was disappointed both by the result of the investigation as well as statements released by the district.
“I was bothered by what was released on Friday,” said Dedrea Norman, the district’s CFO. “But not surprised by the recent actions taken by the board.”
She said she filed a grievance asserting that there were two contracts for Bostic and that district leaders retaliated against her for disclosing that information.
“I didn’t think it was accurately reflected the facts and yielded an incomplete investigation” Norman said of statements from the district after the law firm’s determinations.
Stafford MSD did not immediately respond to allegations made by Norman in a phone interview with the Star. Calls and emails sent to Gracie Martinez, spokesperson for the district, seeking more details about the investigation went unreturned as of Tuesday morning. The school district has not provided a copy of Norman’s grievance to the Star, which asked for it and other related documents through an open records request.
Stafford MSD leaders late Friday released a statement and provided a link to the law firm’s executive summary, providing the first public details into an investigation that began more than a month ago when the district’s board of trustees hired Austin-based Sara Leon & Associates to investigate the superintendent’s contract along with a Level 3 grievance filed by Norman.
That executive summary dives into some of the details of the grievance and concludes by making recommendations about what the district could do better, but does not find that the district committed any wrongdoing or that it retaliated against Norman, who said she has been placed on administrative leave through the end of her contract, which expires June 30.
The summary explains that the discrepancy between the superintendent’s two contracts happened because two different attorneys were working on the matter, because a financial advisor sent an incorrect version of the contract and all parties involved communicated imperfectly.
The law firm didn’t substantiate claims of improper intent on the part of anyone involved, according to the executive summary.
Norman said the grievance contained two main points – the first of which was about the district’s multiple contracts with Bostic, and the second was asserting that the district began retaliating against her as soon as she informed the board of trustees about the multiple contracts.
Norman said the dispute began when she wrote to the board of trustees on Jan. 11 informing them that two contracts existed. The difference between the two contracts could amount to between $40,000 and $60,000 in additional compensation, Norman asserted.
The law firm found Bostic hadn’t received the additional pay that would be guaranteed through the second contract.
Norman said she received a list of questions Jan. 12 from the district’s attorney that she said felt like harassment, such as asking her where she learned about the contract information. She also said the superintendent wrote her up as insubordinate when she didn’t respond to those questions by Jan. 20.
The law firm’s executive summary rejects Norman’s claims of retaliation, arguing she had documented job performance issues prior to filing the grievance against the district.
But Norman contested the district’s characterization, arguing all her mid-year and end-of-year evaluations were favorable and did not chronicle any incompetencies or performance issues. Instead, the superintendent kept write-ups in a personal file that he used against her as retaliation, she alleged.
In addition to Norman’s complaints, the executive summary also dives into a separate issue brought forth by a previous CFO about the hiring of a contractor that employed family members of a trustee and Bostic.
The summary concludes that what happened wasn’t illegal.
“The hiring of family members of a trustee and of a superintendent to perform services at SMSD, while legal, minimally presents an appearance of impropriety,” the summary concludes.
The initial hiring was approved by the board, but once it exceeded $50,000 became subject to competitive bidding and was terminated after it was disclosed by the former CFO.
The executive summary concludes with a list of recommendations that the district might act on moving forward. The firm recommends the district resubmit the superintendent’s contract to the board for ratification, that leadership respect the boundaries between the board and administration, that the district should crack down on the use of private emails for public business, that the district should create a system for archiving and searching for emails and that the district should have a policy on outside employment.
After receiving the law firm’s report, the district’s board of trustees voted 4-2-1 in favor of declaring Norman’s grievance unsubstantiated. Chris Caldwell, Greg Holsapple, Manuel Hinojosa and Ash Hamirani voted against the grievance, while Dawn Reichling and Alicia Lacy Castille voted to uphold the grievance. Jacqueline Jean-Baptise abstained.
The board of trustees also had an item listed on a recent agenda to receive information in executive session about not renewing Norman’s contract for the upcoming school year.
Norman said she’s been placed on administrative leave through the end of her current contract, which will expire June 30, and said she understands the district’s plan is to not renew her contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.