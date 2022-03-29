More than a month after Stafford MSD’s board of trustees voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate Superintendent Robert Bostic’s contract and a grievance filed by the district’s chief financial officer, representatives for the district remained mum on what exactly they’re looking into.
The board of trustees at a meeting last week did not take any action on an agenda item regarding the superintendent’s employment contract, according to Gracie Martinez, spokesperson for the district.
And in subsequent conversations about the investigation, board member Dawn Reichling declined to answer questions about the details. In response to an open records request submitted by the Fort Bend Star, the district’s legal representatives filed an appeal to the Texas Attorney General’s Office in an attempt to withhold the requested information from the public.
The Star requested a copy of the grievance filed by the chief financial officer, a copy of the contract executed between the district and outside law firm and written correspondence about the superintendent’s contract among board members and administrators.
“On behalf of the district, I request an attorney general’s decision… concerning whether certain records requested from the district are exempt from disclosure under the Texas Public Information Act,” wrote Sarah Langlois, attorney for the school district, in a March 23 letter to the Star.
Martinez did not respond to additional questions about how much the district is spending in public funds to investigate the superintendent’s contract, or whether the public deserves information about how its tax money is spent by district representatives. Stafford MSD is the only public school district in Texas that is controlled by a municipal government.
The district’s board of trustees in February emerged from closed session and agreed to hire an outside law firm to investigate Bostic’s contract as well as a level 3 grievance filed by the district’s chief financial officer.
Per the terms of the superintendent’s contract signed in February 2021, Bostic earns a yearly salary of $296,700.44 as well as $10,000 bonuses for each campus that receives an A rating in state performance standards, retirement benefits and a longevity pay increase of $2,555.14 per month every year of service, according to the document.
A Level 3 grievance is the highest grievance that takes place directly before a district’s board of trustees, according to the Texas Education Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.