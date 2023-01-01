Ethan Brasseaux and Phillip Haas, students in the Electrical Power and Controls program at Texas State Technical College's Fort Bend County campus in Rosenberg, recently went above and beyond the program's typical expectations.
In the program, third-semester students typically are assigned a project to complete that incorporates the lessons, techniques and skills they learned up to that point, according to a TSTU press release. The usual project is a digital electronic game. Brasseaux and Haas decided they wanted to try something different.
“We were up for something that was a little more challenging,” Haas said in the release. “It turned into something a bit crazier than that. But looking back now, it was kind of fun to do everything.”
For their project, they built a digital clock in combination with a logic decoder to detect an event and set off a light. They began by designing blueprints and schematics. Each wire and panel had to be accounted for in order for the clock to run and the decoder to set off the alarm. The goal was to have the logic decoder recognize when the clock hit a certain time and set off the light, much in the same way an alarm clock would.
Brasseaux said it took patience to complete the project.
“It involved a lot of repetition,” he said. “There are about four 4-by-4 centimeter chips that are all the exact same thing, just segmented throughout,” he said. “It has taught me that projects take a lot of patience.”
“Taking your time, always looking back, looking for different ways to go about things” Haas said. “Troubleshooting and making sure everything is right is key.”
All of the tools and techniques they had learned during their last three semesters came together in the project. It involved a variety of electrical components, including direct current power supplies, signal generators, digital multimeters, oscilloscopes, logic probes, electronics components, and other items as the need arose.
Jonathan Bonkoske, the lead instructor for the EPC program, expressed his admiration for the pair.
“Ethan and Philip weren't anticipating the complexity of the completed design and the soft skills required to see it to completion,” he said. “Patience, perseverance, and a never-give-up work ethic gave them the drive to put in lengthy overtime hours to achieve their goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.