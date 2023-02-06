Three members of the Clements High School Navy JROTC unit – Trisha Rangi, Kenneth Wang and Emily Kus – have each been awarded a $250,000 Navy ROTC scholarship, according to a Fort Bend ISD press release.
Rangi is currently the Commanding Officer of the 96-member unit and is a 4-year member of the program. She is a member of the unit’s unarmed drill team and the academic team. In addition to the JROTC, she is a member of the school’s English, science and math honor societies; Investors Club; and Bollywood Club. Rangi plans to attend Rice University.
Wang, also a 4-year member of the program, is Command Master Chief of the unit, Weapons Officer and the Armed Drill Team Commander. He is a member of the unit’s academics team and physical fitness team. In addition to JROTC, he is involved with the school’s Computer Science Club and Investors Club. Wang attended Texas Boys State this past summer, a participatory program designed to educate students on government, and was selected as the Supreme Court Justice. He plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy or the University of Texas.
Kus is a 2-year member of the JROTC program and is the Operations Officer and Female Color Guard Commander. She is a member of the unit’s unarmed drill team, academic team and physical fitness team. In addition to the JROTC, Kus is a member of the school’s Investors Club and serves as a youth team leader at her church. She plans to attend the University of Texas.
